Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for PetIQ in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PetIQ’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.48 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.13%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PetIQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Shares of PetIQ stock opened at $43.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. PetIQ has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $43.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PETQ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 16,433 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Kennedy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $328,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,577,735 shares of company stock valued at $55,593,106 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

