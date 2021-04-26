Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Anglo American plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Anglo American in a report released on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will earn $3.41 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anglo American’s FY2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NGLOY stock opened at $21.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.05. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.25.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.