Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Barclays PLC’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barclays’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BCS. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE BCS opened at $10.12 on Monday. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). Barclays had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Barclays’s payout ratio is 4.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Barclays by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 63,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

