Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $5.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $28.76 EPS.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMG. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,652.06.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,468.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,459.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1,394.62. The company has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $856.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,579.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,976,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,952,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Neil Flanzraich purchased 230 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,478.60 per share, for a total transaction of $340,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,389.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,335 shares of company stock worth $28,243,141. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.