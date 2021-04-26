Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Comerica Incorporated’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Comerica in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.51. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

CMA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.93.

NYSE CMA opened at $70.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $73.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, FAI Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

