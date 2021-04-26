Jefferies Financial Group Comments on TCF Financial Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCF)

TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of TCF Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TCF Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCF Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

TCF opened at $44.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.74. TCF Financial has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $50.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCF. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 52.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 331.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 11,564 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $500,258.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 4,661 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $229,041.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,848,757 in the last quarter. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

