Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY)

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for East Japan Railway in a report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now expects that the company will earn ($1.77) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.75). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for East Japan Railway’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

OTCMKTS:EJPRY opened at $11.38 on Monday. East Japan Railway has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $13.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.03.

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, computer-related data, and casualty insurance and other agency services.

