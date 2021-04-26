Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Boston Beer in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.53 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $7.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Boston Beer’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $18.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $21.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $23.35 EPS.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The Boston Beer’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SAM. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boston Beer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,197.08.

NYSE SAM opened at $1,283.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,168.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,034.03. The Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $428.44 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.71 and a beta of 0.76.

In other news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total transaction of $4,756,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,863,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total transaction of $2,720,755.11. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,810 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,689. 29.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,222,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,359,000 after purchasing an additional 94,327 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,259,000 after purchasing an additional 131,399 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,119,000 after purchasing an additional 48,529 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 224.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 160,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,619,000 after purchasing an additional 111,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 355.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,216,000 after purchasing an additional 87,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

