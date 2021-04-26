Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TCBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $65.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.44. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $93.26.

In related news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa purchased 10,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,405.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,196,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,170,000 after purchasing an additional 542,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $3,640,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,464,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $892,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.