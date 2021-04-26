Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY)

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of West Japan Railway in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now forecasts that the company will earn ($10.95) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($10.72). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for West Japan Railway’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

West Japan Railway stock opened at $53.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.66 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. West Japan Railway has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $69.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.14.

West Japan Railway Company Profile

West Japan Railway Co engages in the railway transportation business. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Businesses. The Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. The Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail, and wholesale shops.

