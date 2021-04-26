Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Anthem, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Anthem in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.14 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.71. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $402.00 target price on the stock.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens increased their price target on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus increased their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist increased their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.48.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $381.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $355.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $386.78.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.25%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth $54,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth $33,000. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth $1,573,000. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth $475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

