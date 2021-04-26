Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Snap Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Snap in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Snap’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Snap from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Snap from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

Snap stock opened at $61.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Snap has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $73.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.18. The company has a market capitalization of $92.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 10,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $604,687.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,781,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,498,950.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $141,216.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,272.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 269,463 shares of company stock worth $16,378,091.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth $976,895,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Snap by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,669,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,773,000 after acquiring an additional 755,676 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,462,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,555,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,117,000 after buying an additional 40,659 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 262.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,244,000 after buying an additional 2,938,866 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

