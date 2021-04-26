Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on SVB Financial Group’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will earn $6.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $6.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $6.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $25.35 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SIVB. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.59.

Shares of SIVB opened at $564.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $152.76 and a one year high of $585.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $510.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $420.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,754,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,014,000 after purchasing an additional 426,124 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,609,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 472,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,148,000 after purchasing an additional 281,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,252,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,649,273,000 after purchasing an additional 237,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total value of $662,098.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,311.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total transaction of $2,507,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,527 shares in the company, valued at $10,414,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,580 shares of company stock worth $22,350,987 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

