Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Shares Up 1.8%

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) shares shot up 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.64 and last traded at $35.64. 2,420 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 2,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.01.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JRONY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day moving average is $33.69.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

