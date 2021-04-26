Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIXAY) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $6.34 Per Share

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIXAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Jiangxi Copper in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wan anticipates that the company will earn $6.34 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Jiangxi Copper’s FY2022 earnings at $7.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.78 EPS.

OTCMKTS JIXAY opened at $81.74 on Monday. Jiangxi Copper has a 52-week low of $57.08 and a 52-week high of $90.91.

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited, an integrated copper producer, engages in exploring, mining, milling, smelting, and refining copper in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, copper rods and wires, and other related products, including copper concentrates, sulphuric acid, and electrolytic gold and silver, as well as rare metals, such as molybdenum; and trades in copper related products, etc.

