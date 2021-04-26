Jobchain Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. Jobchain has a total market cap of $10.50 million and approximately $417,089.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jobchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Jobchain has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Jobchain Coin Profile

Jobchain is a coin. Its launch date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,894,558,293 coins. The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

