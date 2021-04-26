John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.40-4.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.49.

Shares of NYSE:JBT traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.62. 115,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,628. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $56.17 and a fifty-two week high of $151.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.43.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

JBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.20.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total value of $32,888.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,137.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jason T. Clayton sold 1,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $228,268.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,496.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,925 shares of company stock valued at $862,157. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

