John D. Mcdonald Sells 50,000 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,890.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock traded up $1.34 on Monday, hitting $11.50. 77,264,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,962,422. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average is $5.77. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $20.36.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -16.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on AMC shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 124.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 242,612 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 106.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 13,977 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 216.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

