John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 121.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter worth $191,047,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Fortis by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,085,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,317,000 after buying an additional 2,630,929 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in Fortis by 578.7% in the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,018,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,592,000 after buying an additional 868,316 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortis by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,992,000 after buying an additional 668,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in Fortis by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,488,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,591,000 after buying an additional 546,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.32. 3,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,216. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.90 and a 200-day moving average of $41.30. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $44.96. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.3962 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

Fortis Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

