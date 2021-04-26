John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,954 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned about 0.23% of Portland General Electric worth $9,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 305.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth $57,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Portland General Electric by 91.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 24.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.70.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $50.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $31.96 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.71 and a 200-day moving average of $43.08.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 68.20%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

