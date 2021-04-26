John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Buys 41,211 Shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 226.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 41,211 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 0.23% of The Gorman-Rupp worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 7.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gorman-Rupp stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.03. 1,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,966. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.22. The company has a market cap of $888.49 million, a PE ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.55. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $36.75.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 7.42%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%.

Separately, TheStreet cut The Gorman-Rupp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

The Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

