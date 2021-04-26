John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Buys 53,400 Shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) by 165.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. UBP Investment Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Florin Court Capital LLP bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $689,000.

NYSEARCA VNM traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $19.12. 32,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,190. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $19.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.13.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

