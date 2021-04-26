John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Buys 59,500 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 59,500 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 73.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.31.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $0.88 on Monday, reaching $26.59. 214,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,806,042. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.14.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

