John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $3,731,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 369.1% in the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $489.44. 11,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,752. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $320.24 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $192.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $475.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMO. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

