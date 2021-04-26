John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 53.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,238 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 37,100 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 133,522 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $16,001,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,854 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 52,842 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 7,952 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 70,028 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.38. 39,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,296,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $86.16 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.90 and a 200 day moving average of $114.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $70,798.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,036,025.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

