John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $10,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 20.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 51.0% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.31.

TEL stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $135.42. 10,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.18. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $66.61 and a one year high of $136.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $8,974,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,996,727.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,295 shares of company stock worth $32,465,536 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

