John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Decreases Position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 0.09% of CACI International worth $5,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of CACI International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at about $656,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of CACI International by 17.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CACI International by 2,242.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 15,898 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CACI International by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 150,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,411,000 after buying an additional 22,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

CACI stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $253.77. 1,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,036. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. CACI International Inc has a 12-month low of $190.16 and a 12-month high of $266.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total value of $40,833.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,725.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford bought 2,275 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.29 per share, for a total transaction of $498,884.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 54,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,320.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CACI. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of CACI International in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.70.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

