John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,393,783,000 after buying an additional 1,958,409 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,213,258,000 after buying an additional 3,154,842 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,664,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,518,000 after buying an additional 51,687 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,575,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $247,302,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Southern stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.88. 48,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,988,965. The company has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $66.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,650. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI cut The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.93.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

