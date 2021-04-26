John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 57.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its position in NorthWestern by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 31,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in NorthWestern by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in NorthWestern by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in NorthWestern by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,478. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.04 and its 200-day moving average is $59.33. NorthWestern Co. has a 1-year low of $47.43 and a 1-year high of $70.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.51%.

In related news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 7,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $474,989.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $211,295.00. Insiders have sold 17,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,772 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

