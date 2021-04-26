John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $6.66 Million Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $6,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.5% during the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 113,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,401,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HZNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.82. 10,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,277. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $33.05 and a 12 month high of $96.54. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The company had revenue of $745.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $100,921.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,494,642.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 8,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $728,734.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,383.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,969 shares of company stock valued at $18,568,833. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

