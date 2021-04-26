John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 41,416 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 3.2% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $23,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank boosted its position in Pfizer by 7.5% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 57,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Pfizer by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 43,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 10,633 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 21,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $427,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,746,195. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

