John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,781 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 0.08% of Lumentum worth $5,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LITE. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 25.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LITE shares. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.22.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $94.57. 2,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,265. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.33 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.30 and a 200 day moving average of $90.26. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $921,012.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $604,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

