John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after buying an additional 544,302 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 448.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 476,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 389,861 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,328,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,498,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,148,000 after buying an additional 2,325,997 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 11,382 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $91,916.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,319 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,866.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 30,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $304,485.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,433 shares in the company, valued at $673,655.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,227,533 shares of company stock worth $13,712,389 over the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZNGA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $10.80. 117,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,471,818. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82. Zynga Inc. has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.32 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

