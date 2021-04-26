John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Purchases 118,457 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,173 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,457 shares during the quarter. GlaxoSmithKline comprises approximately 2.5% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $18,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSK. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 62,935,758 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,036,000 after buying an additional 17,935,102 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 891.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,328,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,158 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $37,343,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,443,061 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,905,000 after purchasing an additional 957,185 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth about $27,737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSK traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.83. 62,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,966,914. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $101.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $43.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.55.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

