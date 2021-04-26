John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,375 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned about 0.06% of Brooks Automation worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRKS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $55,265,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $31,601,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $781,598,000 after acquiring an additional 436,562 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 1,595.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 384,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,080,000 after acquiring an additional 361,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

Shares of BRKS traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,330. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 120.94 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $34.22 and a one year high of $105.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.54.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

