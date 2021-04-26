John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 19,600 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALB. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Albemarle by 79.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $174.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.26.

Shares of ALB traded up $5.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $166.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,597. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.28 and a 200-day moving average of $142.01. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $55.75 and a 12 month high of $188.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $879.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.15 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.83%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,724,223.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $234,066.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,220.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.