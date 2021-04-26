John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 2,100 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 0.08% of Nexstar Media Group worth $4,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

NXST stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $153.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.04. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.95 and a fifty-two week high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

In related news, EVP Blake Russell sold 756 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $114,428.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,538,226.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 1,554 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total transaction of $245,143.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,686 shares in the company, valued at $3,736,466.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,228 shares of company stock worth $20,353,973 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

