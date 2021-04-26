John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 2,150 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,848 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises about 1.9% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $14,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,568 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 13.4% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 561,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $108,268,000 after acquiring an additional 66,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 94,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.82.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $202.39. 17,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,667,421. The stock has a market cap of $117.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 52 week low of $131.12 and a 52 week high of $203.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.76 and its 200-day moving average is $176.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,858 shares of company stock worth $5,614,946. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

