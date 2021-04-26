John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 2,550 Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 0.67% of Tompkins Financial worth $8,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 416.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NYSEAMERICAN TMP traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $79.68. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.73. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $53.32 and a 12 month high of $92.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.15. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.83 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.22%.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

