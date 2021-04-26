John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 6,200 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,264.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,385,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,378,000 after buying an additional 1,283,870 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,518,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,837 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,899,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,902,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,334,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,184 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AQUA traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.85. 2,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,176. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $31.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day moving average is $26.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.92.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $322.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.77 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,404,884. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 55,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $1,476,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AQUA shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

