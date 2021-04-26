John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.72.

In other Fiserv news, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock traded up $0.75 on Monday, reaching $126.77. 75,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,337,094. The stock has a market cap of $84.79 billion, a PE ratio of 95.47, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $126.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

