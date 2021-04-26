John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $3,994,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $414,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 10.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 5.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.14.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $256.13. 21,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,058. The stock has a market cap of $147.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.10 and its 200 day moving average is $235.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

