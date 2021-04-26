Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Boosted by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.69.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $165.52 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.67. The company has a market cap of $435.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

