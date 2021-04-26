Joint Ventures (JOINT) Achieves Market Cap of $46,413.12

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 28.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. During the last week, Joint Ventures has traded up 38.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Joint Ventures coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $46,413.12 and approximately $11,284.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Joint Ventures Coin Profile

Joint Ventures (CRYPTO:JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

