Joules Group (LON:JOUL) Sets New 1-Year High at $250.00

Joules Group Plc (LON:JOUL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 250 ($3.27) and last traded at GBX 250 ($3.27), with a volume of 273078 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 242 ($3.16).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of Joules Group in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The stock has a market cap of £278.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 207.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 162.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.49.

In other Joules Group news, insider Tom Joule sold 5,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 232 ($3.03), for a total value of £12,180,000 ($15,913,247.97).

Joules Group Company Profile (LON:JOUL)

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware products under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes womenswear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; menswear, including tops, chinos, rugby shirts, and denims, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; footwear; homeware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws; accessories, such as watches, eyewear, bedding, sofas, toiletries, umbrellas, stationery, and others; and pet beds, travel beds, leads, dog coats, toys, etc.

