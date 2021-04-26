Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of JNCE stock opened at $9.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average of $9.35. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $14.84.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $62.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.54 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $136,215.00. Insiders sold a total of 14,100 shares of company stock valued at $143,131 over the last three months. Company insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNCE. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 434.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.