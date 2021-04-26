JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of JOYY stock opened at $99.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.03. JOYY has a one year low of $50.71 and a one year high of $148.88.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($2.95). The business had revenue of $579.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. JOYY had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 27.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that JOYY will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. JOYY’s payout ratio is 52.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in JOYY by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in JOYY by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 15,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in JOYY by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in JOYY by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in JOYY by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 53.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

