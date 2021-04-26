JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €115.00 Price Target

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €108.54 ($127.69).

AIR stock traded down €1.25 ($1.47) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €98.46 ($115.84). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,526,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($117.61). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €99.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is €88.75.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

