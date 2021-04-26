JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €136.00 Price Target for Safran (EPA:SAF)

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been given a €136.00 ($160.00) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.17% from the company’s previous close.

SAF has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €112.83 ($132.75).

Shares of EPA:SAF traded up €0.20 ($0.24) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €121.24 ($142.64). 599,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. Safran has a fifty-two week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a fifty-two week high of €92.36 ($108.66). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €119.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €111.99.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

