JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 10,953 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 81.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,953 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.24% of Johnson Outdoors worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 22.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JOUT stock opened at $148.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.50 and a 200-day moving average of $113.05. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.88. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a one year low of $58.40 and a one year high of $154.18.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $165.67 million during the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 15.59%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

In related news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.41, for a total transaction of $127,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $323,826.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,466.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,312 shares of company stock valued at $928,620. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

